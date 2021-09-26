Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.63. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 10,389 shares trading hands.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $893.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.