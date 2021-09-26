PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 786,475 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.86% of PayPal worth $2,938,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $326.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

