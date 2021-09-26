Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,255,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,491.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,242.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,290.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

