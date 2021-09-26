Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 162.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,129 shares of company stock worth $1,966,792. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

