Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.48 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.00 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $608.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.