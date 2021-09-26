Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) vs. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Critical Contrast

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 25.71% -0.07% -0.03% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -107.81% -195.71% -13.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Healthpeak Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus price target of $35.39, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%.

Risk and Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.15 $413.56 million $1.64 20.76 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $261.82 million 0.00 -$259.52 million ($0.01) N/A

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center. The company was founded by Sylvan M. Cohen in 1960 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

