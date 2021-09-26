pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $134.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.18 or 0.99948789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.99 or 0.06997472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00753512 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.