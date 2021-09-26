PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.