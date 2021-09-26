Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $6.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

