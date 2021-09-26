Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of Phibro Animal Health worth $21,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

PAHC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

