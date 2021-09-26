Piper Sandler Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $155.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 61.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

