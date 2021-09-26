PiplCoin (PIPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $494.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $672,243.60 and approximately $494.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00131478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043890 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

