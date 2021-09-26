Pirl 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $109,307.31 and approximately $45.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,034.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.25 or 0.06867208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00346855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.50 or 0.01181622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00108212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.50 or 0.00537949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00515419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00296319 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

