PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.66

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and $285,761.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015175 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015627 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,153,178 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars.

