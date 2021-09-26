Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.0944 on Major Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Playcent has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $30,071.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043218 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

