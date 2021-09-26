Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

