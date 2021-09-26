Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

