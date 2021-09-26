PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $148.58 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.03 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.