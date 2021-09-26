PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.58.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
