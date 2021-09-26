Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $752.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

