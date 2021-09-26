Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 605 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.