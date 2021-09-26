Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of SPX FLOW worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

