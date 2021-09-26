Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,130 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Navient worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens boosted their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

