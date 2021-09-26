ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.97

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 31551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $166,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.0% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,151 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.