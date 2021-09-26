PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,782,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,770,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

