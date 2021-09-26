Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,087.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00025793 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $8,087.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00066134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00100987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00128215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,199.48 or 1.00240530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.81 or 0.06902769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.19 or 0.00745284 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

