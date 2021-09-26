Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Raised by Analyst

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

