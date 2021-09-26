QuickSwap Price Reaches $352.91 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $352.91 or 0.00814083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $115.44 million and approximately $28.49 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00134737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,391.84 or 1.00095781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.86 or 0.07058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.62 or 0.00760357 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

