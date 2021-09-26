Quilter Plc Has $326,000 Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTM. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

