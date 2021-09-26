Quilter Plc Invests $290,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,021.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,384,688 shares of company stock valued at $89,051,678. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

