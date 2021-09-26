Quilter Plc Purchases 730 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.27.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.