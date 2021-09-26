Quilter Plc Sells 1,103 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

