Quilter Plc Sells 8,978 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 133.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $7,540,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in FedEx by 15.8% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

FDX stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $226.60 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average of $284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

