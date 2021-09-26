Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Randstad stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. Randstad has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

