Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.57

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 73240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

