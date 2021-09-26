Raymond James Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $172.50

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $172.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.