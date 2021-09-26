RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.25.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.68. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

