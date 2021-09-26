Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 585,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,973. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

