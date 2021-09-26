Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 110,828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

