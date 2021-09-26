Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,061,026 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,061,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.19 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 113.73%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

