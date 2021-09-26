Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,255,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.79 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

