Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

