Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

