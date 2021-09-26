Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,560.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,146 shares of company stock worth $1,410,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

