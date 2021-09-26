Ren Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002312 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $972.86 million and $244.97 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042470 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

