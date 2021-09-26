Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.21 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

