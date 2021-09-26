renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $43,163.89 on Top Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. renBTC has a total market cap of $729.05 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $43,163.89 or 0.99871275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00130940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044037 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,890 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

