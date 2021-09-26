Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

SHECY stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

