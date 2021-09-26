Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.18% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,033,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 284,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,941,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the period.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

