Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 68,715 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

